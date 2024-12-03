8,057 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after buying an additional 380,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after purchasing an additional 379,747 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.76 and its 200 day moving average is $116.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.