8,025 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $342.36 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.14 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.62.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price target for the company. Baird R W lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.56.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

