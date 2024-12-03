6,862 Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Purchased by ClearAlpha Technologies LP

ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 746.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

PPC stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

