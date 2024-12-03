571 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.64.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TT stock traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $412.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $226.18 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

