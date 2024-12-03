562,190 Shares in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Purchased by Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 562,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,330,000. Bunge Global accounts for approximately 3.7% of Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 273.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at about $7,131,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Price Performance

Bunge Global stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,547. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.