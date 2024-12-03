440,000 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bought by Iron Triangle Partners LP

Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 440,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,380,000. Illumina comprises about 7.9% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned 0.28% of Illumina at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $282,735,000 after purchasing an additional 625,245 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Illumina by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 486,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $63,405,000 after purchasing an additional 42,053 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Illumina by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 129,510 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 84,655 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,369,000. Finally, Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $145.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.03. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

