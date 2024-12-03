300 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 214.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $751.67.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $857.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $828.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $738.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.66. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.56 and a 1-year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

