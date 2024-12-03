2,991 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Bought by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9,465.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 481.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after buying an additional 272,226 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLD opened at $144.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.60 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 9.80%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,723,707. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,763.75. This represents a 8.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,591 shares of company stock worth $3,885,938. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.63.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

