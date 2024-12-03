2,973,324 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,973,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,045,000. Mondelez International makes up 14.8% of Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Mondelez International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 249,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 25,833 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,690,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 61,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.4 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.99. The stock had a trading volume of 229,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,042. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

