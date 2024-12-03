2,400 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Purchased by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $117.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.50. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $61.25 and a 52-week high of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. This represents a 10.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $34,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,835.58. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPX shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.22.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

