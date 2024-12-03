201,145 Shares in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Purchased by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 201,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,000. MidWestOne Financial Group accounts for 3.8% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Matthew J. Hayek purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,325. This represents a 21.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,800. This represents a 18.08 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $235,000 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $33.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $34.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.77%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

