180,000 Shares in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Bought by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.36% of Mineralys Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 31.6% during the third quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 981,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 235,397 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 743,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 696,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 60.1% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 532,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,148. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $206,463.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 895,941 shares in the company, valued at $12,113,122.32. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $145,972.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,108.78. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,510 shares of company stock worth $735,431. Corporate insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

