1,733 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Purchased by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DoubleVerify by 72.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 35.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 22.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $29,846.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,638.16. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,820 shares of company stock valued at $155,444 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

