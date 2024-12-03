17,304 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 183.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Performance

Chewy stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chewy

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.