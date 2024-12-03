166,629 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Bought by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 166,629 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $566,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 59.9% in the third quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 43,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $1,679,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $1,341,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Price Performance

RPD stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $214.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $146,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $698,400. The trade was a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

