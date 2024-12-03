16,509 Shares in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Acquired by ClearAlpha Technologies LP

ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIHL. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth about $265,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIHL shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FIHL opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.