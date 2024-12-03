13,346 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $187.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software
In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
