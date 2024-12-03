13,346 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $187.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

