121,580 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Acquired by Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000. Celsius comprises 0.3% of Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP owned about 0.05% of Celsius at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CELH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Celsius by 3,116.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Celsius by 48.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 353.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 3,150.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Trading Down 3.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELH traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 968,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,151. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.76. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $99.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

About Celsius



Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

