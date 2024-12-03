102,511 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 102,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -3,714.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.