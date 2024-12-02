Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 357,201 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 77.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 357,201 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in Autoliv by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,362,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,715,000 after acquiring an additional 402,426 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1,437.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 48,612 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Autoliv by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,186,000 after purchasing an additional 71,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $99.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average is $103.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.16). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALV. StockNews.com cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

