Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 115 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $125.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.26. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $89.01 and a twelve month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.