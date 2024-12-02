Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Super Micro Computer Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $32.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer Company Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Super Micro Computer
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.