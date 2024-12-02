Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $32.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.40 target price (down previously from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

