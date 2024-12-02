Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $10.21 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,852 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 34.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 323,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,544,000 after buying an additional 82,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $121.64 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

