Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 669.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

VMC stock opened at $288.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $209.60 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.