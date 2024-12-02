Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.94-$2.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.623-$2.643 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.68-$0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.51. 4,831,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,920. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.80. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

