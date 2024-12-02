Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.94-$2.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.623-$2.643 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.68-$0.69 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.51. 4,831,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,920. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.80. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.