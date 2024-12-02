WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.69 and last traded at $63.67, with a volume of 33711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.55.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $990.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPS. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 664,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,793,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.