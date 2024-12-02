WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 66467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $894.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54.

Get WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.