William Reeve Buys 100,000 Shares of Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Stock

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) insider William Reeve bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £99,000 ($125,746.22).
Augmentum Fintech Price Performance
AUGM stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 99 ($1.26). 566,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,993. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.99. Augmentum Fintech has a one year low of GBX 76.50 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 124 ($1.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £168.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,285.20.
About Augmentum Fintech
