William Reeve Buys 100,000 Shares of Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Stock

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) insider William Reeve bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £99,000 ($125,746.22).

Augmentum Fintech Price Performance

AUGM stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 99 ($1.26). 566,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,993. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.99. Augmentum Fintech has a one year low of GBX 76.50 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 124 ($1.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £168.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,285.20.

Get Augmentum Fintech alerts:

About Augmentum Fintech

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

Receive News & Ratings for Augmentum Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmentum Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.