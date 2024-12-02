William Blair Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by William Blair in a report issued on Monday,RTT News reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Five Below from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.49. 982,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.09. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

