Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWR opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. Westwater Resources has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Westwater Resources stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Westwater Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

