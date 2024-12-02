Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Schneider National (SNDR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR):

  • 11/27/2024 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/26/2024 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/26/2024 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/12/2024 – Schneider National was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.
  • 11/11/2024 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 11/8/2024 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/7/2024 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/7/2024 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/7/2024 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
  • 11/7/2024 – Schneider National was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.
  • 10/9/2024 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/9/2024 – Schneider National is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/3/2024 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $33.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,327,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $468,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Schneider National by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,865,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,236,000 after buying an additional 30,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

