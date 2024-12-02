Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Schneider National (SNDR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR):

11/27/2024 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2024 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2024 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Schneider National was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

11/11/2024 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Schneider National was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

10/9/2024 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Schneider National is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $33.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Schneider National Inc alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,327,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $468,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Schneider National by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,865,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,236,000 after buying an additional 30,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.