Wasatch Advisors LP Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Amphenol by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 53,740 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 511.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 132.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 463.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 31.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:APH opened at $72.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.71. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $74.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

