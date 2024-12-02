Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,610 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 610.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 78,702 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 113.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,477,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,672 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 43.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 806,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after acquiring an additional 246,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $94,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,083.20. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $352,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,301. The trade was a 69.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,178 shares of company stock worth $1,339,901 in the last 90 days. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warby Parker Trading Down 1.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:WRBY opened at $22.54 on Monday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Warby Parker from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Warby Parker

About Warby Parker

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.