Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 72,784 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 720.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,784 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 240,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 340.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 25,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,925,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,173,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $73.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 6.24. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,872,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,645,190. The trade was a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 24,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $1,808,186.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,045,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,294,229.36. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,164,869 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.