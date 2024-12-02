Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 946,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $287.05. The company had a trading volume of 559,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,190. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $210.85 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 669.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

