Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $155.42 and last traded at $156.45. 1,084,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,839,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VST. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.10.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. The trade was a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,849,637.12. This represents a 31.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,028,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $842,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

