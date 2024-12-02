Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368,235 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.75% of Viking worth $112,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the second quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Viking in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Viking during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000.

VIK stock opened at $46.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. Viking Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $47.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Viking from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

