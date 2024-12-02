Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,663 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.66% of Victory Capital worth $23,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 153.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Victory Capital by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Victory Capital by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $69.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $73.42.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Victory Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

