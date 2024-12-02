Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Up 5.3% – Here’s Why

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.91. 105,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,330,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

VERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $541.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 807.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 139.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 129,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 40,915 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 27.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

