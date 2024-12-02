Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 62,464 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,464 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.16% of National Beverage worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in National Beverage by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 323.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 584.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $49.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.83. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $53.58.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $329.47 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 15.36%.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

