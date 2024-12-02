Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,982,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,580 shares during the period. Veracyte comprises 1.3% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $101,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,279,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 500,020 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Veracyte by 288.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 360,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 411.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 201,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 162,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $4,681,000.

VCYT opened at $42.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.33 and a beta of 1.67. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jonathan Wygant sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $215,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,804.57. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Leite sold 5,479 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $163,164.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,461.72. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,684 shares of company stock valued at $561,232 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

