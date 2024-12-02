Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,364,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,498,385,000 after buying an additional 982,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ventas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,047,000 after purchasing an additional 96,482 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,420,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,904,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,499,000 after purchasing an additional 231,352 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,756,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,767.05. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $396,924.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,231,860.87. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,079 shares of company stock worth $9,241,311. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $64.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.86, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $67.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,058.76%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

