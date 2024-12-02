Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $269.54 and last traded at $269.42, with a volume of 1690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.15.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.785 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
