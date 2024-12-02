Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $269.54 and last traded at $269.42, with a volume of 1690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.15.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.785 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 25,267.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 206,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after buying an additional 205,926 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 158,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

