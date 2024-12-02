Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 82.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312,116 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,149,000 after buying an additional 67,127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.57 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

