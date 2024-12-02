VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT) Shares Purchased by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TPG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMOT opened at $37.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $394.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

