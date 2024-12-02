Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Trading Up 5.3% – Should You Buy?

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.34 and last traded at $51.31. Approximately 976,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,707,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URBN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,350 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $582,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

