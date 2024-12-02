Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Dec 2nd, 2024

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVVFree Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.11% of Universal worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 82.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 41.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Universal in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Universal by 145.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $57.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $45.19 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Universal announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Universal’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Universal Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Universal (NYSE:UVV)

