UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 20,396 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,254,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,396 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $105,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $676,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.54.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.1 %

BC stock opened at $80.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.73. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $99.68.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,562.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,142,760.68. This represents a 8.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $29,349.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,225.83. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $2,321,176. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

