UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 11,899 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,899 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.46% of Global Payments worth $120,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 531.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 683.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 27.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $118.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.57.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

