UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 3,268 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $98,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $646,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,955 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,125,000 after acquiring an additional 90,951 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,244,000 after acquiring an additional 37,598 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.11.

Shares of POOL opened at $377.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.33. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

